The BRIT Awards organisers have revealed details of their digital strategy that has been designed to build relationships with a new generation of music fans.

The event’s operators, recorded music industry trade body the BPI, said tomorrow’s ceremony at The O2 arena is being supported by a digital strategy that includes opening voting to millions of TikTok fans, releasing the show’s first ever NFT, working with influential social talent and streaming exclusive content with the aim of broadening the opportunities to access and get involved with the event.

Streamed content will include a Red Carpet Live Stream, hosted by Munya Chawawa and Nella Rose, that will be broadcast on YouTube, TikTok, Facebook and Twitter from 6pm.

An international audience will be targeted on the BRITs YouTube channel with a stream presented by AJ Odudu and Reece Parkinson. It is the ninth year YouTube has delivered the event to fans outside of the UK. Performances and other highlights from the night will be posted on The BRITs’ YouTube channel as soon as the main show comes to a close.

This year’s show will also see the launch of four new genre awards voted for by the fans.

Another milestone for the show is its launch of limited BRITs NFTs, celebrating the winners of each category, designed by digital artist MRE, and priced at £10.

The BPI said that inside the arena the BRITs social team, powered by Somethin’ Else Creative Studio, will deliver live coverage to social platforms.

YouTube Shorts is the event’s Official Digital Music Partner. #BRITsUnseen, YouTube’s campaign with the BRITs, includes exclusive content with 2022 nominees including Griff, Ghetts, Holly Humberstone.

Artists will also have the opportunity to create content live from the YouTube Shorts booth on the event’s red carpet, while fans will be able to watch behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts as well as listen to artists’ playlists on YouTube Music.

The BRIT Awards 2022 digital campaign is led by Luke Ferrar, Innovation Director at Polydor and BPI director of digital Giuseppe De Cristofano, who jointly co-chair The BRIT Awards 2022 Digital Committee, working with content agency Somethin’ Else Creative Studio led by Executive Producer Darren Struwig and Producer Lucy Bacon.

Ferrar said, “When planning the BRITs 2022 digital campaign we wanted to rethink how and where the new generation consume the show and its content. From global partner plans with YouTube, brand new voting technology with Tik Tok, our first NFTs with MREGFX and a whole host of other new partnerships I feel we have placed the BRITs on the cutting edge of award ceremonies. Proud to have the BRITs that I’ve watched for so many years enter so many new spaces in such an interesting way.”