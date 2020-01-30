At the start of a new decade, many organisers and event professionals are considering the food trends of 2020. CH&CO, catering partner for sustainable venue BMA House, is helping the venue predict and identify what will be popular this year and on into the 2020s.

With over 10 years of experience working at CH&CO, Gary McKechnie, director of food, said: “Over the past five years restaurants have been inspired by street food open-style kitchens. Social eating is going from strength to strength and street food-style stalls are set to move inside. This will make destination dining more accessible by bringing top food and drink concepts together under one roof.”

Delegates are becoming increasingly more educated and environmentally conscious, this is naturally having an impact on food trends. Here are some more of McKechnie’s predictions as to what the main food trends will be for 2020: