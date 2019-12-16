The Resorts World Arena in Birmingham is set to host the final of X Factor: The Band – ITV’s newest talent search to find Britain’s next great pop group.

Simon Cowell and Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger will be joined on the new show by industry experts Leona Lewis, Ella Eyre and Naughty Boy. Artists that will be performing on the show are yet to be announced.

The first episode of X Factor: The Band aired on ITV on 9 December at 8:30pm. There will be four episodes in total, with further audition episodes on 11 and 13 December also filmed at Resorts World Arena.

Head of venue sales at NEC Group Arenas, Ian Congdon, said: “We’re delighted to be hosting X Factor: The Band at Resorts World Arena, and it’s really encouraging to see that increasingly more TV talent shows are being filmed outside of London. Birmingham is such a central and well-connected city which makes it great place to host talent from far and wide, and using a live arena audience creates an exciting atmosphere that translates onto screen for audiences at home too. Hopefully we’ll see some of the acts taking to the stage on Sunday selling out their very own shows at our arenas soon!”