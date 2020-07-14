The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games will create 150 jobs, and is launching a new initiative designed to create more diversity in the broadcasting sector.

The Host Broadcast Training Initiative is aimed at creating opportunities for the BAME community in the West Midlands, providing training to 200 young people. It has also pledged that at least 15% of the 1,600 technical and production workforce will come from Birmingham and the West Midlands, creating 150 jobs.

The initiative comes on the back of the 2022 Commonwealth Games appointing Sunset & Vine as its host broadcaster, following a tender process. The diversity initiative was a part of Sunset+Vine’s pitch during the tender process, falling in line with the Games’ Social Charter, which aims to promote sustainability and diversity.

Sunset+Vine will be responsible for delivering the Games to a global audience of more than 1.5 billion between 8 July and 8 August 2022.

Sunset+Vine is also responsible for full coverage of the highly anticipated Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as additional material including preview series, support programming, highlights shows and short-form content.

The media agency is experienced in producing award-winning coverage of high-profile sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in 2018 and Glasgow in 2014, the London 2012 and Rio Paralympics, the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London and the 2018 World Equestrian Games.

Ian Reid, Chief Executive Officer of Birmingham 2022, said: “Sunset+Vine is internationally renowned for delivering award winning coverage of the biggest sporting events in the world. Working with them guarantees that more coverage of Birmingham 2022 will be made available than any other Commonwealth Games, putting the West Midlands firmly on the global stage and delivering an unforgettable experience for fans.

“I’m also delighted that we’re working with a company that is dedicated to leaving a positive lasting effect on the media industry in the West Midlands by providing jobs and upskilling the future workforce, contributing to our Games mission to help the region grow and succeed.”

Jeff Foulser, CEO at Sunset+Vine, commented: “This is such an exciting win for Sunset+Vine and we are delighted to have prevailed following a very rigorous bidding process. The contract award further establishes the company as one of the few worldwide businesses with the creative and technical expertise to handle large scale events. We thank Birmingham 2022 and the CGFP for placing their trust in us and look forward to delivering best in class production for all broadcast rights holders at the Games.”