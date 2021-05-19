Cricket grounds around the UK will host live music performances from July onwards following a partnership with new talent initiative BBC Introducing and 100-ball cricket tournament franchise The Hundred.

Artists that have come through the regional BBC Music Introducing platforms including The Orielles, Jerub, Lady Sanity, Oscar Welsh, Coach Party and Rachel K Collier will perform at their respective local ground, with more acts to be announced in the build-up to the competition.

Broadcast partnerships with BBC and Sky will mean the performances are seen outside of the cricket grounds, which include Edgbaston, Emirates Old Trafford (pictured), Kia Oval, Ageas Bowl and Sophia Gardens. A local BBC Music Introducing DJ will be selected to provide the music at each match.

The first of the six shows will be Lady Sanity at a Birmingham Phoenix vs. London Spirit match at Edgbaston on 23 July. Tickets are priced £5 for under 16s, with adult tickets starting at £10.

The Hundred managing director Sanjay Patel said, “In collaboration with BBC Music Introducing, we are curating a real festival line-up to deliver a ground-breaking music programme that is integrated into a world-class sporting event, unlike anything that has been delivered before.

“Each of the acts, DJs and hosts we’ve announced embody the spirit of The Hundred in their own way and they’ll be bringing the energy all summer long. With fast-paced cricket on the pitch and live music performances off it, we’re delivering on our promise to provide entertainment for the whole family.”