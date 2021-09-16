International live music streaming and concert listings website Bandsintown, which informs users of relevant concerts in their local area, said it has added 4 million users in the past 90 days.

The company said data from its 62 million registered users and 550,000 artists reveal a “robust and surprisingly fast” return of in-person concerts.

It said the number of live concerts being announced is rising swiftly, with 222,170 upcoming events now listed on Bandsintown versus 87,000 at the start of 2021. Some 78% of those upcoming events (174,511) are happening before the end of this year.

Bandsintown‘s data also suggests 2022 is likely to see twice as many artists on stage than before the pandemic. Live Nation recently said it had already booked twice as many concerts for 2022 as it did in all of 2019.

Bandsintown managing partner Fabrice Sergent said, “During May, we saw between 250,000 and 550,000 fans per day clicking to buy tickets. We can now predict that the number of fans purchasing tickets is on track to surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of June.

The company also launched its own live stream concert series Bandsintown Live and Bandsintown PLUS, producing more than 1000 exclusive concert live streams by artists ranging from rising stars to Charlie XCX, Phoebe Bridgers, Jeff Tweedy, Wallows, Waxahatchee and Flying Lotus.

