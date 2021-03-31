Australian independent technology company PMY Group has strengthened its European expansion with the acquisition of UK-based Etherlive.

In January PMY acquired another UK-based technology company, C3i Group.

Etherlive specialises in event technology, including temporary internet, CCTV, telephony and WiFi. It has previously worked with British Summer Time, Royal Parks, Battersea Evolution (pictured) and national events such as Royal Horticultural Society and London Marathon.

PMY managing director Paul Yeomans said, “With the shutdown over the past year, and challenges faced to re-launch events in a safe environment, we’re looking forward to bringing our global learnings and technology expertise to support Etherlive’s clients on the road to recovery.”

Etherlive will remain as a subsidiary of PMY and will continue to operate under managing director Chris Green and sales & marketing director Tom McInerney.

McInerney said, “We are excited to join forces with PMY in a move that will enhance our offerings, technical expertise and bring global best practice to support the re-launch of events in a safe and controlled environment.”