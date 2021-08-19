Accessibility charity Attitude is Everything has revealed that 50% of respondents of its latest survey would feel comfortable returning to a live indoor show, as long as they were confident that as many accessible measures as possible had been put in place to increase safety. This is compared to 73% for live outdoor events.

The snapshot online survey, carried out between 19 July 19 – 1 August, polled 289 individuals with a history of attending live events and found that 55% of respondents are planning to attend an outdoor event by the end of the year.

It also found that 23% are considering going to an outdoor event for the first time this year due to concerns about indoor safety, with 74% having additional access requirements such as companion tickets, accessible seating, step-free access and accessible toilets.

The survey revealed that 35% have tickets booked for an upcoming indoor event, while 48% are planning to attend an indoor live event by the end of the year.

It also found 67% of respondents considered themselves to be at heightened risk if they were to contract Covid-19, with 46% having shielded in 2020, and 27% feeling it necessary to return to shielding now rules have been lifted.

In addition, 42% said they did not see how a live venue could be a safe environment for them at the time they completed the survey, with 24% feeling that they won’t be able to get to an indoor live event until next year at the earliest.

On the topic of events requiring the NHS Covid-19 Pass, 83% said they would attend a venue or event that requires the pass to gain entry, with 67% stating they would actively choose a venue that requires the pass to gain entry over one that does not.

As for online streaming, 78% said venues and events should maintain this as an option.

Attitude is Everything founder Suzanne Bull MBE said, “In 2019, disabled people were big consumers of live events. In fact, in the years before the pandemic, the economic spend from disabled people attending live music grew from £3.4 million in 2013 to £9.3 million in 2019, so there was always going to be a huge demand from the disabled community to return to live events.

“Understandably, disabled people have real and deep-seated fears about how safe live events will be after the pandemic. I urge the live events sector to address concerns and make demonstratable efforts to welcome those with access requirements back to their venues and events, and for artists to become actively involved in this welcome.

“Over the past 18 months, disabled people have been loyal in donating to venues and campaigns to support musicians, and bought music, art and books to help creatives to sustain themselves. So more than ever before, it’s time to recognise that the disabled community are part of the life-blood of culture in the UK.”