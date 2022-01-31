Event accessibility charity Attitude is Everything (AIE) has launched a campaign, in partnership with Independent Venue Week (IVW), to ensure promoters are asking whether artists or crew have accessibility requirements.

The Just Ask campaign, initially run as a pilot, will include new guidance and a training programme. It will be adopted fully for IVW 2023.

A survey conducted by AIE in 2019 found that 70% of artists had withheld details of a health condition or impairment due to being worried that doing so would cause problems and impact a relationship with a promoter, venue or festival. It also found that two thirds of artists had compromised their health or wellbeing to perform live.

AIE artist development manager Rich Legate, who leads the group’s Next Stage initiative, said, “Following the results of our survey we know there is talent out there not finding a way through, artists that avoid playing live or do so without confidence or not at the best of their abilities – we need to take the burden away from disabled artists to navigate the industry and show that they are expected and welcomed at all levels.”

IVW founder Sybil Bell said, “We are lucky to work with a fantastic network of in-house and external promoters who have been, and will continue to be, integral in shaping the new guidelines and resources for other promoters, ultimately resulting in a more supportive and inclusive experience for all in the live music community.”

Bookings for the campaign are open for free monthly training sessions, the first of which will take place on 14 February. The Just Ask guide is now available to download online.