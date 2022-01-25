The upcoming in-person Independent Venue Week 2022 will see more than 485 events take place at 210 venues across the UK.

IVW organisers said 180 of the venues involved are outside of London, and 47% outside major cities. Some 56 venues are taking part in the event for the first time.

The ninth edition of IVW, which takes place from 31 January – 6 February, will feature 466 live performances, 11 comedy shows and five talks and Q&As.

The event is organised in partnership with Arts Council England, Creative Scotland, Arts Council Wales, See Tickets, Gigseekr and PPL.

Supported by artist ambassadors Wet Leg, Mace The Great, Soak and Joesef, the event will also see the likes of James Bay, IDLES, Nova Twins, Yard Act and Years & Years perform.

BBC Radio 6 presenter Steve Lamacq (pictured left) will host a series of shows during IVW, which will feature live and recorded-live performances in the venues from artists including Franz Ferdinand, Melt Yourself Down, Wet Leg and Bess Atwell.

Lamacq said, “Independent Venue Week has always played a vital role in helping grassroots venues at a financially perilous time of year. But this time round, it’s even more important to help support the live music circuit after it’s been hit so hard by Covid. It’s a chance for us all to rally round and celebrate just how important these places are to emerging artists and alternative performers.”