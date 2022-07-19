Venue management giant ASM Global has appointment former Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) senior commercial manager James Taylor to the newly-created role of sales director for sports and alternative content for UK venues.

ASM Global said Taylor (pictured), who is set to join the company in early September, will be charged with “pushing the boundaries for new and alternative events” at its UK venues including the 21,000-capacity AO Arena (pictured) in Manchester, OVO Arena Wembley (cap. 12,500), Olympia London (7,000), P&J Live (15,000) in Aberdeen and First Direct Arena (13,781) in Leeds.

Taylor spent nine years at Wembley Stadium, the last five of which saw him manage the stadium sponsors and bookings for the venue across sports, entertainment and music. His role included managing long-term stadium partners the RFL and EFL. He secured major sporting events including Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua boxing fights, as well as national and international rugby and football matches.

ASM Global SVP Operations Europe Marie Lindqvist, “It’s a great appointment that will complement our UK programming team, with James Harrison heading up the touring music shows. This new role is an important addition to grow and develop the most exciting, relevant and diverse calendar for the growing portfolio of stadiums, arenas, theatres and convention centres in the UK.”