Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) senior commercial manager James Taylor is to leave the business after almost nine years at the Football Association-owned venue.

Taylor has held his current position since November 2017, he joined Wembley four years earlier in the role of partnership development manager. Previously he worked at the Football Foundation as sports programme manager.

Taylor departs on the back of the stadium’s most successful year to date, following major events such as the Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte boxing match and a record summer concert run of 17 shows including Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran.

“It feels like a fitting moment to move onto a new challenge,” said Taylor.

“Thank you to everyone who has played their part in making my time at Wembley Stadium so enjoyable including all the promoters and sponsors I have looked after over the years – memories that will stay with me for a lifetime.

“My last day at the stadium will be early September and I will be staying on to finish off the delivery of the 2022 concert season.”

Upcoming events at the stadium include the UEFA Women’s Euro final on 31 July, Westlife on 6 August and Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour from 12-20 August.