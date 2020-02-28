On the back of a year in which Artem mounted Take That on detailed ‘chopper’ motorcycle props for their Greatest Hits Live tour, blew giant smoke rings over the audience for touring dance company, Humanhood, helped an Egyptian prank show host terrify his guests in a realistic ape suit and ‘blew up’ an illusionist in front of the Britain’s Got Talent audience, the company is about to face a raft of new challenges in 2020.

Artem’s new managing director and experienced pyrotechnician, Toby Stewart, said: “We’ve got some amazing work on at the moment. Lots of our event work is at the ‘spectacular’ end of the spectrum, comprising special custom-built props and scenic elements, which can be enormously rewarding to work on.”

Artem’s portfolio continues to diversify from its traditional film, television and commercials sectors to events, theatre and music video work. The company supplies effects for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, now servicing the franchise across five cities worldwide, and is regularly in demand for musical artists wanting additional creativity in their videos. Whether it’s rollover rig work for Lily Allen, special props for Harry Styles or filming atmospheric and fire effects in the Artem backlot for death metal bands, the company caters for all sizes of project.

Spring 2020 will see Artem opening a third UK base in Manchester to service the growing creative hubs in the North West and Yorkshire.

Stewart said: “We’re very excited about the new workshop. We’ve been in London for over thirty years and Glasgow for thirteen. This will help us work with clients who need a more local service in the North and the Midlands, whilst at the same time having the back-up of an industry-leading effects company.”