Arena Events Group plc is pleased to announce it has won a contract with E20 Stadium LLP, owners of London Stadium, to develop new seating systems in the north and south of the stadium.

The contract will deliver two new lower tier stands bringing 6,000 fans up to four meters closer to the pitch than the current system allows. The designs will create a traditional “kop” feel to the seating arrangement for pitch-based events, such as football, helping to enhance the match-day experience for fans. The system will also allow for faster seat moves between events to help reduce costs in the UK’s largest multi-use stadium.

This comes following a period of design development to inform the brief between E20 and West Ham United. Initial designs were presented to the Club’s Official Supporters’ Board in February 2019, and Arena, E20 and West Ham United will be consulting with them again to help inform the more detailed designs with the aim of installing the seats this summer.

Lyn Garner, chief executive of London Legacy Development Corporation, said: “We are delighted to have appointed Arena and look forward to working with them and West Ham United over the coming months. Our investment in the new stands will improve fans’ match day experience and deliver significant efficiencies to the running of London Stadium.”

Greg Lawless, CEO of Arena Group added: “We are pleased to be entering into a long-term agreement with E20 to provide a truly flexible seating solution that enhances the legacy of the London Stadium. Yet again this shows the strength of our innovation and project management in delivering a value-enhancing solution to our customers.”