Interactive and immersive technology specialists Arcstream has acquired fan engagement and digital experience specialists Innovate Live.

The new partnership brings together two teams to deliver technical expertise and experience in fan engagement, experiential installations, interactive live broadcasts, generative AI art, AI technology, immersive experiences and large-scale audio-visual presentations.

Arcstream AV managing director Neil Dickinson said, “This partnership means we can rapidly develop our AI integration and will be key to get ahead of the curve for what audiences will expect in 2025 and beyond.”

Innovate Live is known for its work providing virtual audiences for shows including Britain’s Got Talent, The Voice and Sports Personality of the Year, as well as work for brands including The Brits, Heart Productions and The Sidemen.

The acquisition will offer a technology ideation, design and curation service for agencies and brands, as well as the delivery of interactive and immersive experiences.

Innovate Live founder and Arcstream creative director Kai Brittain said, “By merging our expertise in digital and interactive technology, we can tackle larger projects, broaden our reach, and work in partnership with clients to develop cutting edge experiences that haven’t been seen before.”