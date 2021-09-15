AEG-owned ticketing service AXS said it is incorporating Amazon One palm recognition software to its mobile ticketing service to enable fans to enter live event venues using their palm.

The first venue to adopt the new technology is the Red Rocks Amphitheatre (cap. 9,500) in Denver. The system enables ticket holders to choose to either scan their digital ticket or to link their palm with Amazon One to AXS’ Mobile ID technology by enrolling at a dedicated station just outside the venue. AXS said enrolment takes less than one minute and fans can link one palm or both.

The ticketing services supplier said the collaboration delivers the first-ever palm-based ticketing platform to venue operators and fans at a time when global demand for contactless solutions continues to rise: “It will make entry into venues of all sizes quicker and more hygienic given Amazon One’s contactless nature, further reducing touch points and wait times for fans at events.”

Amazon VP of physical retail & technology Dilip Kumar said, “We look forward to hearing how fans enjoy the experience, and can’t wait to bring it to more locations with AXS to benefit even more event-goers.”

AXS CEO Bryan Perez said, “We are also excited to bring Amazon One to our clients and the industry at a time when there is a need for fast, convenient, and contactless ticketing solutions. At AXS, we are continually deploying new technologies to develop secure and smarter ticketing offerings that improve the fan experience before, during and after events.”