AEG Presents, the world’s second-largest live entertainment company, has announced it will soon bring back staff affected by Covid-19 cost-saving measures.

AEG CEO Dan Beckerman told his staff that the company’s first group of employees who had been affected will return by 1 April.

Beckerman said the company, which owns LA’s Coachella festival (cap, 125,000), Staples Centre (cap. 20,000) and London’s O2 Arena (20,000), aims to get these workers “back full time at full salary” by October 2021.

A spokesperson for AEG said, “We can confirm that the company has distributed an outline for a full reemergence from our Covid-related workforce plan and look forward to welcoming back all affected employees in the coming months.”

The news signals a positive return for AEG, which announced a number of layoffs last year as a result of the pandemic.

The company, which recently announced it will manage a newly refurbished Wolverhampton venue, has two upcoming London festivals this Summer – All Points East (40,000) and BST Hyde Park (65,000).

Fellow promoter Live Nation was also significantly impacted by the pandemic last year, having furloughed 20% of its staff in May as part of its $600m (£437.5m) cost-cutting programme.

The world’s largest concert promoter has been hiring in a number of roles since the start of the year, including 18 based in the UK.

The company responded to the government’s roadmap announcement last month by selling 170,000 tickets to three major U.K. summer festivals in just three days (100,000 for Reading and Leeds and 70,000 for Creamfields at Daresbury).