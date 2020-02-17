Addison Lee, the global premium car service, has been made the official ride partner for London venues The O2 and The SSE Arena, Wembley.

The three-year deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, is a strategic move in an attempt to raise brand awareness and engagement with a customer base shared by the brand and London entertainment venues.

Through the deal, the parties will enhance the experience of customers travelling to and from the venues, with clear pick-up and drop-off options available via the Addison Lee app. The pick-up and drop-off services will also be supported with on-site digital signage, social and in-venue activation.

Chief commercial officer at Addison Lee, Rob McGinn, said: “We’re excited to bring together this strategic partnership with globally recognised and respected brands to provide pre-book and ASAP rides to customers looking to relax and enjoy a day or night out at AEG’s most prominent London venues.

“The O2 and The SSE Arena, Wembley customers can enjoy a variety of transportation services available through the Addison Lee app – from premium to chauffeured, high-end executive cars – with 4G wi-fi and phone chargers included in our premium service as a standard. Whether they are heading home or continuing their night out, customers can beat the crowds and travel in safety and comfort.”

VP of global partnerships for AEG Europe, Nathan Kosky, said: “We have millions of visitors to The O2 and The SSE Arena, Wembley each year and introducing Addison Lee to the venues adds another level of convenience whether they’re day trippers, event goers, shoppers or premium clientele. This is the first time we’ve worked with Addison Lee and look forward to a successful partnership that benefits each other’s strategic aims.”