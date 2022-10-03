AEG said it has expanded into Asia Pacific with the appointment of industry veteran and 10-year AEG Global Partnerships executive Matthew Zweck to vice president, global partnerships, APAC.

In his new role, Zweck will lead the organization’s expansion of its sponsorship division throughout Asia Pacific with a focus on developing strategic partnerships for the company’s portfolio of assets in Japan, South Korea, Thailand and Australia.

Based in the company’s Australian headquarters in Melbourne, Zweck and his team will be responsible for sales and servicing of brand collaborations with partners for AEG’s collection of assets in the region.

The assets include recently announced projects such as Em Live, a 6,000-seat theatre that will anchor a new entertainment district in Bangkok, as well as new, multi-purpose arena projects in Nagoya and Osaka, Japan, and a new 20,000-seat arena in Seoul, Korea.

The new regional office will also oversee partnerships and marketing programs for assets such Shanghai’s Mercedes-Benz Arena (cap. 17,000), and work with JV partner Mushroom for concert tours, festivals and other live entertainment properties produced by Frontier Touring.

AEG Global Partnerships executive vice president Paul Samuels said, “Having worked with him for more than a decade, I’m thrilled to announce Matthew’s appointment and excited to see the growth and value he drives on the ground for not only our business, but for our future business partners across APAC.”

AEG Asia Pacific president and CEO Adam Wilkes said, “The exponential growth of the APAC entertainment market is one I have been privileged to witness first-hand for over two decades. From first entering the market off the back of the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008, our Asia Pacific business has gone from strength to strength and as we look to continue our investment footprint in this pivotal region, I am thrilled to have Matthew on hand to lead our Global Partnerships business on this new journey.”