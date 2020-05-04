The Access All Areas May issue is out now, and you can read it for free at the link below.

With lockdown pushing events later and later into the year, Access investigates the challenges of extending the festival season, and what companies need to do in order to survive it. Will there be a bottleneck in autumn? Will suppliers make it to the end of the summer?

Elsewhere, we cover Burning Man’s conversion into a virtual festival, and find out how to run an event business while working from home. We also profile some of the teams that are taking on the challenge of moving their major events to new dates, at the London Marathon and Bournemouth 7s festival.

Finally, some words of wisdom are supplied by Royal Albert Hall Director Lucy Noble, event insurance expert Claire Freeman, NTIA CEO Michael Kill and many more.