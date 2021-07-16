The ACC Liverpool Group has appointed three independent non-executive directors to its board.

Alastair Machray, Alexandra Cousins and Jon Corner will work on the strategic direction of the organisation, which operates the Liverpool event campus – home to the 11,000-capacity M&S Bank Arena, ACC Liverpool and Exhibition Centre Liverpool. It also operates in-house ticketing service Ticket Quarter.

Machray recently retired from Reach plc as editor of the Liverpool Echo and editor-in-chief of Reach North West and North Wales.

Cousins provides business development consultancy to public, corporate, SMEs and third sector organisations such as delivering place making, digital and social projects.

Corner has grown digital marketing and communications businesses, specialising in strategic leadership in digital policy, strategy and transformation for public and private organisations.

Since the start of the pandemic, the company has used its venues as a food and PPE distribution centre and as a Covid-19 smart testing site.

In April ACC Liverpool hosted The Good Business Festival’s launch event, Change Business for Good, which was part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, and was the first in-person live business event to take place this year without Covid measures in place.

The ACC Liverpool Group chair Max Steinberg CBE said, “Each director has a wealth of experience across many different facets of business and we are confident that they will add strength and expertise to our existing board, supporting the strategic direction of our organisation.”

The ACC Liverpool Group managing director Faye Dyer said, “The new independent non-executive directors join at a crucial time as we focus on the recovery of our organisation and, following the government announcement regarding the easing of restrictions from 19 July, a return to full capacity events.”