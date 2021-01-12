Event services supplier 212 Music Group has used the downtime caused by the pandemic to pivot into a podcast producer.

With offices in the UK, US, Australia and New Zealand, the independent company has provided infrastructure and support to international festivals including the multi-venue The Great Escape in Brighton, 10,000-capacity Wilderness festival in Oxfordshire, and Magnetic Asia’ 60,000-capacity Clockenflap festival in Hong Kong – one of the highest profile festivals in Asia.

The company’s The 212 Podcast series includes interviews with artists and event organisers discussing how they are navigating the Covid crisis.

Among those featured are Mumford & Sons member and Venue Group CEO Ben Lovett, Billie Eilish tour manager Brian Marquis, The Great Escape festival manager Lisa Norman and Clockenflap Festival co-founder Justin Sweeting.

“The 212 Music Group has been quietly working on this project for the last four months and through one-on-one interviews we uncover the challenges, successes, and motivating factors experienced by those pursuing their passions,” says 212 Music Group MD Joshua Sewell.

The series can be accessed here.