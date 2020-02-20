The Event Production Show will expose you to the products and knowledge to make your next event tick all the boxes.

Event magic doesn’t happen by accident. The Event Production Show’s army of products, services and suppliers can deliver unforgettable moments by covering every element of event production and offering opportunities to network and gather new insight and knowledge.

Ten reasons to attend:

1. Light, Sound, Action: make your event magnificent

A key component of the new feature in the event, Festival Live, is the performance stage which will showcase the latest in staging technology-by presenting a full programme of the UK’s newest live musical acts.

2. Olympic Games: stay ahead of Health & Safety

A significant event in the world calendar, EPS brings those responsible for the crowd management. Learn lessons from those who run the technology to plan these event sites, improve safety, reduce costs and enhance the experience

3. Terrorist attacks and mass shootings: make you event invincible

A very real danger when organising any event, and prevention is top of all event specialists. Amongst the range of safety products, services and presentations on offer at EPS is the UK launch of Evolv’s AI-based, free-flow weapons-detection system screening more than 3,600 people per hour in an undisruptive manner preventing weapons from entering venues

4. Major Events: big lessons from the biggest events

Specialists from the business of running major sporting events discuss the lessons that can be transferred when running festivals and conference events

5. Temporary Structures: visitors are judging you on your structures

This month we learnt of the Lawn Tennis association changing their supplier at Queens Club to reflect the need to offer ultra-modern and high-tech evolution technology. Temporary structures now need to have the look and feel of permanent buildings-find suppliers at EPS.

6. Victorious Festival: the festival that’s faced it all, tells all

Hands on practical advice from those responsible for running the Victorious festival in Portsmouth. The team will offer insight into the growing of their festival, as well as identifying the pitfalls (and solutions) they encountered.

7. Novelty bars: the best bars to prop your beverage on

EPS will this year play host to a range of mobile bars: Containers that convert into fully stocked pubs, a mobile cocktail bar shaped as a pineapple, a VW campervan….suppliers in the show will have these working bars, and bespoke ideas to meet your designs: as unique as the event you run.

8. Product variety: everything you’re missing, or weren’t aware you were missing

Every product needed to run any type of event can be found at EPS: AV, staging, roadways, entertainment/live acts, barriers/fencing, toilets, lighting, temporary structures, fireworks, electrics, radio comms, crowd management, design & build, technology, ticketing, catering, hospitality…..even a mobile laundry van.

9. Festival Live: the secret elements, revealed

A hall dedicated to showcasing outdoor products as they should be seen-not on graphics boards but live and in action. Stages, lighting rigs, bars, luxury accommodation units, inflatable domes alongside the Performance Stage offer insight and entertainment in the show

10. Sing, drink, laugh and relax

Whilst EPS offers many serious business opportunities across a wide range of stands in the show-there’s also the opportunity for fun! A mobile Karaoke unit, combined with a recording studio offers the chance to sing-and take the performance away. And, there’s our own legendary bar to meet, networking, relax….and have a drink with fellow members of this exciting community.

