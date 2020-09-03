Wyboston Lakes 380-acre Resort includes two purpose-built residential business venues for conferences and training events, and a four-star hotel spa and golf course. The resort also have on-site team building for outdoor events. It is situated midway between Cambridge and Milton Keynes, at the edge of the historic market town of St. Neots.

The Wyboston Lakes Resort includes two purpose-built business venues for conferences and training events. The Woodlands Event Centre is purpose built, flexible in layout and ideal for larger bespoke events. With hosted service, creative flair, and ample space inside and out it is truly an experience led venue.

The Willows Training Centre is a comfortable, flexible training space, designed with learning in mind, for a consistent training experience. Offering self-service options and freedom to relax it boasts a laid-back games loft and buffet restaurant.

The two specialist venues offer a spectrum of options in terms of facility, space, style and budget. The Centres together provide a total of 65 conference, training and syndicate rooms – the largest of which has a capacity for over 600 delegates seated theatre style – and more than 400 bedrooms.

The Waterfront Hotel is a stress-free environment that offers a brasserie overlooking one of our lakes along with private spaces to entertain and celebrate, with ‘AA Rosette’ award winning food it is also home to both Y Spa and an 18 hole golf course. Ideal for private dining, small gatherings and celebrations.

You can really take advantage of the great outdoors here. Situated at the around the stunning lakes is where you’ll find Ride Leisure. With a purpose-built facility, Aquapark, and off-road course, they offer a variety of top-class exhilarating experiences and team building days.

Wyboston Lakes Resort is centrally located close to the A1, M1 and A421 road networks and local railway links. 40 minutes by electric train from London and 45 minutes to Luton and Stansted Airport.