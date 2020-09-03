The Bath & West Showground is the largest event venue in the south west region, flexible enough to cater for everything from cattle to cars, toys to trucks, B2B or B2C. Set in the beautiful Somerset countryside with easy road and rail access, it’s perfect for your next event.

Boasting 240 acres of indoor and outdoor space, the Bath & West Showground can cater for events of any size from a meeting for 6 to an exhibition or festival for tens of thousands. Our flagship hall, The Showering Pavilion, boasts 2,800sqm of exhibition space with capacity for 5,000 standing or 3,000 seated. We also have a state-of-the-art restaurant facility to accommodate 850 covers over two floors with fully licenced bars and link tunnel to the Showering Pavilion.

We’ve just refurbished our lecture theatre with tiered seating for 120, with a lounge/classroom above, and there are another five exhibition halls available to book independently or linked for something big. It’s flexible. It’s adaptable. Our team here is ready and willing to help bring your event to life. We offer bespoke packages based on what you need, and because we’re in the heart of the beautiful West Country, we can give you real value for your spend.

Our main entrance is on the A37 but there is access through various gates around the site depending on your set up. It’s easy to get to the M5 and M3/A303 corridor from here, and we’re only 4 miles from the mainline to Paddington, just 1hr40 from London.

There is sitewide 4G and WiFi inside the main halls, and with an on site staging company, furniture hire, fire safety officer, electricians and an experienced events team we really are ready when you are.

Book your site visit today – we’re good to go!