The heart of the West Country

The Bath & West Showground is a flexible and multifunctional hub for all types of live entertainment, offering the same level of expertise as renowned city venues. Music and dance gigs, festivals, comedy, theatre, sports; we can handle it all and we want to support you with what we all do best – ENTERTAINING!

We’ve hosted big names such as Genesis, Ultravox, Status Quo, Duran Duran, Dire Straits and Westlife among others. Frank Bruno and Prince Naseem both boxed here. We want to get your show back on the stage. Whether an indoor standing gig for up to 5,000, seated for 3,500 or outside concert and festival for up to 30,000 we can host them all. With an array of support contractors based here on site, we can offer a truly all-inclusive package to cater for your staging, lighting, AV and furniture requirements. Our experienced team of event savvy staff, electricians and H&S experts can ensure your events make for the most memorable occasions. The site offers vast outside space incorporating 240 acres of flat grassland and hardstanding with ample free parking for in excess of 12,000 vehicles. The opportunities are endless. We can also accommodate smaller events situated in one of our other buildings or around our 1,200-seater permanent grandstand and viewing area which can be used as a standalone venue or incorporated to create a vast arena experience. The site lends itself perfectly to accommodating tour trucks and buses, together with private backstage areas for performers. Our main flagship hall, The Showering Pavilion, offers drivein access to articulated trucks with turning space and gantry-fed threephase 150-amp power supplies. When you need to ‘feed the five thousand’ we have a superb restaurant offering up to 850 covers at any time situated over two floors. It’s a great space and with licensed bar facilities and in-house catering team, creating for secondary spend and an opportunity to offer VIP and hospitality packages for the ultimate experience, not to mention additional income and a scaled level of admission ticketing.

Book a site recce now – the future of live entertainment in the ‘new normal’ is here at the Bath & West Showground.