The Willows Training Centre is a comfortable, flexible training space, designed with learning in mind, for a consistent training experience. Offering self-service options and freedom to relax it boasts a laid back games loft and buffet restaurant.

Learning is best achieved when you feel comfortable and relaxed. Following a £1m investment, The Willows Training Centre now offers a great balance where delegates can both relax and network whilst achieving their learning goals…

The venue has 13 fully equipped, fully serviced training rooms with natural light, vibrant colours all supported by great tech… this venue has been transformed. Complete with a range of spaces that are flexible in both layout and style to ensure delegates will feel comfortable and inspired.

Accompanied by 183 en-suite bedrooms complete with their own workspace, and public areas offering a place to rest, shut off after the day and generally have time to yourself.

The Cricket Kitchen is the place to refuel and chill with fellow colleagues and delegates. Each day brings a new menu, with tastes from across the globe all in one place.

Did you know that coffee can help you stay focused and alert? And we’re lucky enough to have great Paddy & Scott’s coffee, free flowing. So whether you need your early morning fix, or something to keep you going we’ve got it covered.

Simple, easy to use and reliable. These are the three things that technology must be in order to enhance your event. We realise that the latest training equipment should be as standard in our training facilities, fast free sector leading 2Gb Wi-Fi is available all day across the site and should you need help, it’s there…

To take a virtual tour of the building click here:

Contact: www.wybostonlakes.co.uk

Email: sales@wybostonlakes.co.uk