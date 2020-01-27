The Science and Industry Museum, Manchester, has announced that its 1830 warehouse will be opened for events.

The museum is home to one of the oldest surviving passenger railway stations and the world’s first inter-city railway warehouse. As of April 2020, the Museum is making this space available for events.

The Grade I listed building has undergone significant investment to allow its rooms to be used as event spaces, while also ensuring its original features will remain. Once the scene of non-stop activity for over 140 years, the top floor of the world’s first railway warehouse will now be able to host conferences, dinners, drinks receptions and product launches for up to 200 guests. The space offers access to three bays and is spread across several of the original rooms.

Group event manager at the Science and Industry Museum, Chris Hanley, said: “We are delighted to be able to offer the 1830 Warehouse as an innovative and cultural option for events. The railway station was life-changing for Manchester and we are proud to be able to open the top-floor of this incredible space to host standout events and occasions over the next three years.

“From April 2020, the 1830 Warehouse will be available to host all manner of events, from product launches and conferences, to gala dinners and award ceremonies. We are looking forward to replicating the remarkable atmosphere and experience embodied within the walls of this spectacular space within the events that we host.”