The World Stadium Congress will be held virtually in July this year, featuring a line-up of experts discussing the future of efficiency, sustainability and experience in stadiums.

The three-part event will run from 1-15 July. On Wednesday 1 July, the theme of discussion will be ‘Stadium Design & Development’, while Wednesday 8 July will see the discussion move to ‘Smart Stadiums & Digital Fan Experience’. The final part will discuss ‘Stadium Security, Health & Safety’ on 15 July.

The World Stadium Congress has been held in Europe, Qatar, Singapore and Australia over the last 11 years. This year, it is moving to a virtual summit due to the Covid-9 outbreak.

Speakers at the event will include:

• Darren Whitehouse, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, Sports Grounds Safety Authority (UK)

• Laurence Smith, Head of Venue Technology, Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

• Christian Lau, Chief Technology Officer, Los Angeles Football Club, USA

• Sander van Stiphout, International Director, Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

• Amie Wallis, Head of People and Culture, Australian Olympic Committee

• Mitch Seeto, Senior Director of Venue and Event Operations, Singapore Sports Hub, Singapore

• Alistair Richards, Director, COX Architecture, Australia

Mary Anne Ghobrial, Programme Director, states: “The age of coronavirus has seen the sporting and entertainment industry forced to adapt in remarkable ways to health and safety regulations.

“With the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games postponed, along with various sporting seasons either cancelled or on standby, stadium owners and operators remain focused on what the post-COVID-19 era will look like when re-engaging fans back into the stands.

“In light of the pandemic forcing global shut downs on sports and live events, we know that stadium owners/operators will be re-evaluating their priorities to ensure their stadiums can remain operational post-shutdown.”

You can register for the event at this link.

Access All Areas is a media partner of WSC.