International entertainment agency WME has promoted Lucy Dickins to global head of contemporary music and touring.

In her expanded role, Dickins will oversee all aspects of the agency’s contemporary music and touring business across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney.

Dickins was previously appointed to head the UK business in 2019 and in 2020 she was promoted to global co-head of music.

The agent, who recently re-located to WME’s Beverly Hills office from London, joined the agency in 2019 from ITB (International Talent Booking). When she left ITB, Dickins took Adele with her to WME for international representation, along with artists such as Mumford & Sons, James Blake, Laura Marling, Mabel, Hot Chip and Jamie T.

WME chairman and Endeavour Client Group president Lloyd Braun said, “Lucy is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters.

“Lucy is the ideal leader to guide WME’s contemporary music business as we continue to expand our offerings and opportunities for our clients.”

Dickins said, “I am grateful to the leadership at WME for supporting me in this role, and for my partners and team members I have the privilege of working with every day in the Music division. There is no place like WME, and I’m excited for what we will achieve together on behalf of our clients.”