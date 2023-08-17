Artist agency WME has appointed Josh Javor as partner and co-head of its London music department.

Javor joins WME from X-Ray Touring, where he worked since 2005 with artists such as Queens of the Stone Age, Modest Mouse and Phoebe Bridgers.

Javor will report to WME’s global head of contemporary music and touring, Lucy Dickins.

Javor has worked with a roster of new and emerging artists and stadium headliners, including The Charlatans, Kodaline, The Hold Steady, Jenny Lewis, Alkaline Trio, Thrice and Taking Back Sunda.

Dickins said, “Josh has not only built a roster of artists that shape music, he’s also been an integral part of building the international touring industry as we know it today. With Josh coming on board, our London office is doubling down on being the leading team in the region and on the international stage.

“Steve Strange and I built an incredible business at X-Ray over the last 18 years through teamwork and passion for our artists,” said Javor. “I’m excited to start this next chapter at WME and continue this legacy with the team in London and worldwide.”