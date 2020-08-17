White Light, a supplier of lighting, audio, video, rigging and staging to events, supplied around 1,000 red uplighters to the #WeMakeEvents Red Alert protest on Tuesday 12 August.

White Light partnered with fellow suppliers Event Concept and TSL, all of whom contributed red lights to the day of action. The White Light team were stationed at the Tate Modern (pictured above).

White Light Managing Director Bryan Raven was on the boat which sailed down the Thames with journalists and politicians on board. He said his reaction to seeing the huge crowds dressed in red was a bittersweet one: “I think we had about 2,800 people register in the end, and about another 1,000 walk ups who didn’t register. When I saw all these people in red I thought: “Ah, it’s fantastic to see so many people come out. But then the follow up thought is: ‘every one of these people is an unemployed technician.’”

White Light has, however, expanded its production team with the hiring of Joseph Smyth to its Account Management team. The full team now consists of Key Account Managers Stuart Crane, Dominic Yates Richard Stirzaker and Joseph Smyth.

The White Light team has also announced a new partnership with SFL, a lighting supplier. Key account manager Dominic Crane commented: “This strategic partnership is an exciting one for our customers, as not only will we have an even greater inventory of equipment to draw on but we will also have the expertise of SFL’s creative team as well as their renowned set services.”