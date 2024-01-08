Technical solutions specialist White Light, a d&b solutions company, delivered the full audio, lighting and rigging services for the headline performances at the New Year’s Day Parade.

Organised by Destination Events, London’s New Year’s Day Parade reaches 500 million global viewers and welcomes more than 250,000 street spectators. This year’s headline shows were performed by Chesney Hawkes and Boyzlife.

The stage was set on a float which travelled the two miles between Green Park and the Palace of Westminster during the performances, before stopping for an intimate VIP spectator experience. The technical production solution featured a trailer-mounted truss structure, with a full d&b audiotechnik sound system and moving lights rigged on both sides to enhance the performances from every viewpoint.

To achieve this, WL conducted the full pre-build at d&b solutions’ Reading facility, before delivering the show ready float to Central London prior to the event.

White Light account manager Mitch Jones said, “Having supplied the lighting fixtures for London’s New Year’s Day Parade 2023, we were thrilled to provide the full production solution this year. This event is the UK’s largest single day television broadcast, so the pre-rig was crucial to delivering a flawless solution that would be viewed by millions on the day.”

The LNYDP float designer Peter Wallder said, “I’ve been working on the parade for over 15 years, designing and building numerous float entries. Last year saw the introduction of my mobile stage design and this year we upped the ante with the partnering of WL who were totally outstanding in their delivery of creating a light and sound extravaganza.”