For the second year running, Crewsaders and White Light (WL) will be bringing Ratatouille: The John Innis Memorial concert to London.

The event was created as a memorial to former Crewsaders colleague, John Innis, who sadly passed in 2018. Crewsaders wanted to create a lasting legacy for John through his love of live music, whilst also increasing awareness of mental health advocacy and raising money for Mind; Innis’ family’s chosen charity.

Mental health awareness within and beyond the workplace is particularly relevant in today’s social climate, especially since mental health is still considered a difficult and taboo subject. Mental health problems at work are increasingly common, with sources at Mind charity stating that ‘at least one in six workers experience common mental health problems, including anxiety and depression’.

Over the past year, Crewsaders have invested in their internal strategy to tackle mental health within the workplace by training staff as qualified Mental Health First Aiders (MHFA’s), adopting best practice to roll out signposting to relevant support channels and changing the internal dialogue of how mental health is perceived.

Operations director, Calum McConnachie, said: “It’s a genuine privilege to come together as a crew family alongside WL and open up dialogue on mental health awareness in an event form that comes so naturally to us all. I believe we all have a professional responsibility to start and continue the conversation on mental health awareness, especially when it comes to breaking down any form of social stigma within the workplace and industry as a whole. With the support of John’s family we continue to honour his memory by advocating positive mental health practices and we invite and encourage our friends and co-workers to do the same.”

Ratatouille will include musical acts and current Crewsaders, Harry Mold, Black Powder Merchants and Mathias Julius taking the stage. Harry Mold’s his key influences are ‘a mix of indie/punk rock with a soul like expression’.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Approaching their second Ratatouille appearance, Black Powder Merchants return with new members and a honed live sound following a number of shows around London throughout the past year. BPM drummer and event organiser Phil Littlefair promises ‘a loud, raucous and energetic set…with a few twists thrown in for good measure’.

International reggae artist Mathias Julius will also be taking to the stage. As a singer, dancer and composer, Mathias started his career in the 1990’s when he joined the prestigious Tambuka Dance Company, from his native Zimbabwe. It wasn’t long however before dancing took a back seat with Mathias releasing his first album less than 10 years ago. His first song Matty Luv flew into the Zimbabwean charts and became an instant international hit. Mathias continues to ‘represent authentic reggae music with pride’.

Other acts include DJ Steve Strange, playing tunes from the 70s until present.

WL’s head of production, Stuart Crane said: “Increasing awareness of mental health and promoting positive support for those who need it in the workplace is a cause very close to WL’s heart. We are delighted to be able to collaborate with Crewsaders once again, providing full lighting and audio support for this special night. Shining a light on this vitally important message, while raising funds for Mind, is the perfect way to help commemorate John Innis.”

The event was named Ratatouille after Innis’ favourite animated film, which tells the story of a small rat with a big heart and an even bigger ambition. Crewsaders felt the name and the meaning behind it was ‘the perfect fit in [its] mission to tackle mental health’.

Ratatouille: The John Innis Memorial will take place at the North London Tavern in Kilburn, on 7 March 2020.