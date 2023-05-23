On the back of Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) seeing fans at last week’s Women’s FA Cup Final helping the venue achieve a 77% waste recycling rate, the team at the Football Association-owned venue has expanded its use of electric vehicles.

Wembley has partnered with resource management specialists Veolia to introduce a fleet of new electric and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) powered vehicles to clean up the stadium post-events.

It said the fleet, which sweeps up around the stadium after every event, will reduce emissions by up to 90%.

Stadium director Liam Boylan (pictured) said, “As England ’s national stadium, we are fully aware of the impact that large scale events can have on our planet. We are always looking at ways of reducing that impact. Veolia has played a huge part in helping us attain our objectives and together, we have introduced a wide range of measures to ensure sustainability is built into our everyday operations.”

Veolia Senior contract manager Gisela Endres (pictured) said, “Over two million people visit Wembley Stadium every year which gives us a huge platform to influence sustainable behaviours. Combining football and sustainability helps the fans of the future understand the importance of their choices and their impact on the planet, so the next generation will have the tools to fight climate change.

Wembley Stadium became a zero- waste-to-landfill venue in 2010 and achieved the Carbon Trust Triple Standard in 2014. In 2018 it achieved the ISO 20121 international standard for its work in sustainability.