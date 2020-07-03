Warehouse Manifesto has announced that it will be streaming 3.5 hours of free music via streaming platform Livefrom Events, in aid of industry charity Music Support.

Music Support is a registered charity founded and run by those in the UK music industry for individuals working within any area of UK music who are affected by mental illness and/or addiction.

Warehouse Manifesto will be held at Production Park’s London rehearsal studio, The Mill, and is being led by production manager Tyrone Brunton. Brunton is also the gig’s project manager.

The Mill, in association with lighting, audio and video specialists Subfrantic, has safely created an avenue for artists to generate online content during the crisis. The space will be available for use over the 2020 summer season.

Livefrom Events will bring the music to the online audience via its HD streaming platform. Created by ticketing pioneers Steve Machin and Alan Rakov, LiveFrom Media Ltd delivers a full-featured concert streaming solution.

Brunton said: “The idea for Warehouse Manifesto came about after numerous conversations with Bullet from Production Park, as we were trying to get the core crew we have worked with over the years back together, with another project in sight.

“Since the touring industry as we know it has come to a standstill, it’s left hard-working freelancers and touring suppliers out of work. Our initial aim was to create something positive for us to look forward to, and now thanks to the superb response, support and generosity from The Mill, Subfrantic, Livefrom Events, our tech crew and DJs, we’d like to extend our efforts further.

“We now have an opportunity to raise awareness of the very real struggles taking place within the live music industry. People are facing all manner of problems every day and will continue to do so until Covid-19 is eradicated. We think the work that Music Support carries out is vital in helping people adjust to this new reality.”

During the event, viewers will be invited to support the charity’s ongoing work.

The stream will be taking place from 9pm on 4 July. The access the stream, click here, and to donate to Music Support, click here.