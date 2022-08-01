Void Acoustics, which has provided sound systems for events and venues such as Boomtown, Studio 338 and Ibiza Rocks, has appointed Dan Moors (pictured below) as head of sales and marketing.

It is the first time Moors has worked in the professional audio industry, having previously worked in the construction and PPE sectors.

Void Acoustics said Moors joins it at a time of record expansion for the company, which has seen it maintain growth in its core market sectors while expanding globally into new markets such as commercial and residential applications.

Moors said, “I have a lot to learn from a product perspective, but there is real synergy with what I have done previously with similar supply chain structures and distribution networks. In addition to which, joining Void at this exciting phase of its development is a fantastic opportunity and one I am really looking forward to being a part of.

“I am looking forward to being part of the next phase of the company’s expansion. An important part of this is working with key audio specifiers and our network of distributors and installers to develop those relationships further, whilst supporting them in achieving their own goals alongside ours.”