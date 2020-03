Folks at Home, a new virtual folk festival, has launched.

The event has gathered 25 folk musicians who will each be performing virtual concerts on various dates. Entry is £25, with £1 going to each artist.

Artists involved include Fotheringay, Steeleye Span, Jerry Donahue and more.

The event’s website says it will comprise “filmed performances, workshops, interviews and even market stalls just like any other festival.”

You can find more information at the events website.