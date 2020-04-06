Following the previous list of virtual events and webinars, Mash Media highlights some new events to look out for over the coming weeks.

1-30 April: NSC

The National Sales Conference are running a range of webinars to give sales teams tips on how to cope with the current circumstances.

3-29 April: disguise

disguise has launched disguise OnDemand, an online hub for the events industry with online training running on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as other webinars and talks.

7 April 2pm: Stress Matters

Stress Matters will be running a webinar called ‘Thrive from Home’, which aims to help event professionals learn strategies for reducing the overwhelm and practices to enable them to be present and focused when working from home.

7 April & 21 April 4pm-5pm: EventWell

Discussing all things mental health, EventWell will host two webinars from 4pm-5pm, 7 April and 21 April. From managing event cancellations, to stressing the importance of sleep and sharing relaxation techniques.

8 April 3pm-4pm: micebook

Amid the Covd-19 pandemic, micebook will be discussing what furloughing means for employers and employees from 3pm-4pm on 8 April.

8 April 12:30pm: IBTM Connect

IBTM will be running a webinar entitled ‘How to Cope During Times of Unprecedented Change’ where eventprofs can learn ‘science-backed practices’ to help them cope with stress and anxiety.

9 April 10am: YEM

YourEventManager presents the YEM Innovative Lab webinar, ‘How can we make the MICE industry more efficient?’.

