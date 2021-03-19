Irish company Actavo Events and global tech cooperation Intel collaborated to deliver a drone show for the live-streamed St Patrick’s Festival.

To mark the recent St Patrick’s Day (17 March), the spectacle, dubbed ‘Ireland’s first-ever Intel Premium Drone Show’, was featured in a short pre-recorded film in Dublin.

The film, named ‘Orchestra of Light’, featured over 500 Intel drone and was created by St Patrick’s Festival, Tourism Ireland and Dublin City Council.

The drone show featured illuminations above some of Dublin’s most well-known landmarks such as the Samuel Beckett Bridge and the Convention Centre.

Actavo Events, supported by its supply-chain, said it provided the infrastructure to secure the site and surrounding roads around Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in the Irish capital.

Such infrastructure included crowd control barriers, event marquees and acoustic panels to reduce noise levels.

Actavo Events commercial director, Paul Griffin, said the event gave the country a “huge lift” and “told the world that the Irish events industry is alive and innovating”.

He added, “We look forward to developing this new product offering as the first in a line of innovations to be rolled out by our internal tech team over the coming year.”