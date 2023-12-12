Irish promoters Aiken Promotions and POD Festivals are to launch a new one-day festival, In The Meadows, in the heart of Dublin City Centre next summer.

The event, headlined and co-curated by Irish band Lankum, is promoted by the team behind Irish festivals All Together Now (cap. 27,000) and Forbidden Fruit (15,000).

The event will take place on the grounds of the Irish Museum Of Modern Art, which has hosted Forbidden Fruit for the last 12 years. The venue has also hosted gigs by artists such as Leonard Cohen, Bon Iver, Blur, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Patti Smith, and The War On Drugs.

In The Meadows, scheduled for 8 June, will take place across two stages with Mogwai, Black Country, New Road, John Francis Flynn and This is The Kit also on the lineup.