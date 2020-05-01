Following the previous list of virtual events and webinars, Mash Media highlights some new events to look out for over the coming weeks.

A listing is not an endorsement, and Mash Media accepts no responsibility for the content or any changes. Send your virtual event or webinar listing to Martin Fullard, editor, Conference News, on mfullard@mashmedia.net

5-6 May: NSC

The National Sales Conference are running a range of webinars to give sales teams tips on how to cope with the current circumstances.

5 May: Conference Managers and Sponsorship Boost

The Virtual Blueprint webinar aims to help associations transition their events from in-person meetings to virtual events while mitigating the loss of live event revenue.

6 May 10am: Get Hyped!

For this webinar, the Event Professionals Journal has teamed up with Paralympian Aaron Phipps to motivate and inspire attendees.

