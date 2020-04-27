Following the previous list of virtual events and webinars, Mash Media highlights some new events to look out for over the coming weeks.

A listing is not an endorsement, and Mash Media accepts no responsibility for the content or any changes. Send your virtual event or webinar listing to Martin Fullard, editor, Conference News, on mfullard@mashmedia.net

1-30 April: NSC

The National Sales Conference are running a range of webinars to give sales teams tips on how to cope with the current circumstances.

Join the event here.

3-29 April: disguise

disguise has launched disguise OnDemand, an online hub for the events industry with online training running on Tuesdays and Thursdays, as well as other webinars and talks.

Join the event here.

20-24 April: Spinnup

Spinnup presents Lockdown With Spinnup, a new livestreaming series which aims to give opportunities to new and emerging artists.

Join the event here.

28 April 5pm: MetFilm School

Actress and writer Mariella Frostrup will be moderating the Story to Action panel, which will take a look at how storytelling can help shape narratives around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Join the event here.

29 April 4pm: The Brewery

The Brewery will be sharing insights and outlooks on how to maximise guest engagement at live events.

Join the event here.

30 April 12pm: Event Genius by FestTicket and Google

Event Genius by Festicket has partnered with Google to host a free webinar for event promoters, which will explore consumer trends during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Join the event here.