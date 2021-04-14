The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has relaunched its accreditation scheme and is running a series of three member-only workshops to help them re-engage with the scheme post-pandemic.

ESSA projects executive Josh Taylor (pictured) will oversee the accreditation scheme and the workshops. He said, “Being able to identify good quality suppliers, through independently verified procedures and standards, is more important for customer confidence now than it ever has been.

“There was enthusiasm from members seeking ESSA Accreditation before lockdown, and our member workshops will help members begin that journey again. Places are limited to seven for each workshop and we will arrange another series in May if the demand allows.”

ESSA director Andrew Harrison said, ESSA Accreditation was launched in December 2019 and received a very positive reception from the whole sector. A large number of ESSA members were part of the initial phase, many of whom are revisiting to renew their accreditation for a further 12 months. Unfortunately this early success was tempered by the global pandemic but the appetite from members is clearly there to take their businesses through this process in preparation for our sectors reopening. We are also excited to roll out several new additions to the system later in 2021.”

The workshops will take place via Zoom on: