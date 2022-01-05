The Event Supplier and Services Association (ESSA) has launched the ESSA Individual Induction – the first in a series of certificated training courses for its members with a focus on health and safety.

Each short module in the series explains why certain rules are in place and the requirements needed to follow them.

ESSA director Andrew Harrison (pictured) said, “At this critical time, we need to support our industry with the necessary training that demonstrates commitment to every aspect of health and safety. We have listened intently to our members and recognise that for many, there is a requirement to work from the ground up to meet the increasing health and safety needs of our sector and exhibit demonstrable training and competency at all levels.

“A key focus area and pillar of our leadership, this training enables members to put the stepping stones in place towards ultimately achieving accredited status by providing the tools and knowledge required to implement best-in-practice health and safety measures as standard.”

ESSA members will have access to free 12 induction courses in the first series that include: