Virgin Media has partnered with AEG to open a new “experiential” studio space at its The O2 arena (cap. 20,000) this summer.

The broadband provider said it also plans to roll out its gigabit broadband network to the site, bolstered by its pre-existing 5G mobile network, with the aim of making The O2 the best connected venue in the UK.

Once the studio space is open, Virgin Media said it plans to unveil an experiential gaming area within the venue that will provide access to exclusive game titles, esports competitions and industry events.

AEG Global Partnerships executive VP Paul Samuels said, “The O2 and O2 have been in close partnership since our doors opened in 2007, and together we have welcomed over 100 million people and hosted over 3,000 events at the world’s most popular entertainment venue.

“Now, as we celebrate 15 successful years of the venue, we are delighted to mark this moment and welcome Virgin Media to the AEG family and celebrate the launch of Virgin Media at The O2. Its plan to make The O2 the most connected venue in the country through Virgin Media O2’s gigabit broadband network, will further elevate the fan experience and place The O2 at the forefront of technological advancements.”