Organisers of the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have said up to 10,000 domestic fans will be permitted to attend individual events, with a cap of 50% of a venue’s capacity.

The move comes despite advice from Japanese medical experts last week that said the best way to reduce Covid-19 infections was to hold the Games behind closed doors. It also follows the April announcement that international spectators will be banned from attending the Games from 23 Jul-8 Aug, and the Paralympics a month later.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) said fans at the Games will not be allowed to shout or speak loudly and must wear face masks at all times while in venues.

The spectator limit is in line with Japanese government guidelines for other sports events, but it will not include delegates and sponsors who will be classed as organisers.

The IOC said capacity limits would be looked at again if a new state of emergency was declared or other priority measures were imposed after 12 July. On Sunday, 20 June, a state of emergency in Tokyo was lifted.

There is currently no plan for fans to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test or full vaccination before entering venues.

The total number of spectators allowed for the Paralympics will be confirmed by 16 July.