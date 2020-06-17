United We Stream, an online hub collecting livestreams from nightclubs and events, has launched in Brighton.

The initiative previously ran in Manchester, after launching in Berlin during lockdown. It has now spread to over 65 cities around the world.

United We Stream Brighton will showcase the music and culture of Brighton to viewers at home, whilst raising money for the city’s night-time economy, cultural organisations and charities.

The idea is for locals as well as people around the world to enjoy and experience Brighton’s music, art and culture through the website and social platforms. United We Stream Brighton is free, but with donations welcome, and all proceeds will go to support bars, clubs, pubs, venues, restaurants, performers, freelancers and cultural organisations across Brighton & Hove as well as contributing to the fight against homelessness and the vital work undertaken by the Grassroots charity.

United We Stream Brighton will feature some of Brighton’s most-loved venues including; British Airways i360, The Tempest, Big Beach Cafe, Enter Art Gallery (formerly Art Republic), The Brighton Centre and many more, streaming live music and performances every weekend uniting the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Initiated by Berlin-Brighton, The Brighton Music Conference, and Global Publicity, United we Stream Brighton joins Manchester to fly the flag for the UK music industry showcasing our talent to the world and reminding us of all the venues that are closed and we are missing during this time.

The programme schedule can be viewed below:

Thursday 18th June

6pm: SKINT presents Kideko – Big Beach Cafe

7pm: SKINT presents Damian Midfield General – Revenge Rooftop

8pm: SKINT presents Dense & Pika – i360

9pm: SKINT presents Waze & Odyssey – The Brighton Centre

Friday 19th June:

6pm: Three Button Hand Me Down – Enter Art Gallery

7pm: Sam Moffett – EDL – The Better Half

8pm: Finger Lickin’ presents Krafty Kuts – The Brighton Centre

9pm: Just Her – Big Beach Cafe

Saturday 20th June:

6pm: Berlin-Brighton – Monica – Zahara

7pm: Berlin-Brighton – Sami Kubu – Zahara

8pm: Berlin-Brighton – Markus Saarlander- Zahara

9pm: Berlin-Brighton – Lola – Zahara

Sunday 21st Jun:

6pm: Martin Duffy DJ set (Primal Scream) – The Better Half

7pm: Seamus Haji (Big Love) – The Tempest