Niall Griffin, a former police inspector and counter-terrorist security coordinator, is offering advice in relation to Protect Duty and what it means for event organisers.

Griffin has supported Protect Duty since it was first proposed and personally responded to the public consultation.

Following his 30-year policing career and now a chartered security professional, he is thought to be one of the most knowledgeable counter-terrorism specialists working in the temporary hostile vehicle mitigation (HVM) barrier industry.

About Protect Duty

Protect Duty (also known as Martyn’s Law) was established in honour of Martyn Hett, one of the 22 victims tragically killed in a terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena in 2017. There is currently no legislative requirement for organisations or venues to consider or employ security measures at the majority of public places.

The new law would see the British public better protected against terrorist attacks.

In January, the government published its response to a Protect Duty public consultation, which ran between 26 February 26 and 2 July 2021. In total, 2,755 responses were received from a variety of organisations, sectors and campaigners, with the majority supporting the government’s proposals to introduce stronger measures.

Seven in 10 respondents agreed that those responsible for publicly accessible locations should take appropriate and proportionate measures to protect the public from attacks. This included ensuring staff were trained to respond appropriately.

Griffin said: “There is no doubt that the Protect Duty is a huge step in the right direction and one which the security industry has been crying out for. The proportionality part of Martyn’s Law is very important – not all sites and venues are the same, so a blanket approach would be counterproductive.

“This must be proportionate with individual business models, but there is no reason why anyone who runs any sort of event that welcomes people in at a publicly accessible location wouldn’t have to comply with this.”

Protect Duty requirements

1. A requirement that spaces and places to which the public have access engage with freely available counterterrorism advice and training.

2. A requirement for those places to conduct vulnerability assessments of their operating places and spaces.

3. A requirement for those places to have a mitigation plan for the risks created by the vulnerabilities.

4. A requirement for those places to have a counter-terrorism plan.

5. A requirement for local authorities to plan for the threat of terrorism.

How to access advice

Event organisers can access free advice from Griffin in three ways:

• Watch his video interview , in which he offers a range of advice and information about Protect Duty.

• Speak to Griffin in person at the Event Production Show 2022, taking place on 8-9 March at ExCeL London (The Hardstaff Barriers stand C12E).

• Contact Griffin for advice at technical@hardstaffbarriers.com