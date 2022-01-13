UK Music and the UK Music Diversity Taskforce are to host an online seminar this month exploring what gender and ethnicity pay gap reporting will mean for music industry businesses.

The seminar will take place ahead of the Government’s 4 April deadline for gender pay gap reporting for companies with more than 250 employees.

The seminar, titled Gender, Ethnic & Equal Pay Gap: What Does It Actually Mean & Does It Really Matter?, will take place on 25 January at 4pm-5:30pm.

The event will see UK Music Diversity Taskforce chair Ammo Talwar (pictured) and co-chair Paulette Long discuss the topic with Tom Heys and Colin Leckey from commercial law firm Lewis Silkin.

According to the Government Equalities Office, pay gap calculations are based on employer payroll data drawn from a specific date each year, which is referred to as the ‘snapshot date’.

Since 2017, companies with more than 250 employers on its snapshot date have had to comply with regulations on pay gap reporting.